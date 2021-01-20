Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) Insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden Acquires 1,000 Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) stock opened at GBX 862 ($11.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 595 ($7.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 927 ($12.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 871.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 845.32.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

