FinNexus (FNX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.32 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. FinNexus has a market cap of $3.23 million and $1.32 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.16 or 0.00545608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.09 or 0.03890798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015938 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012889 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

