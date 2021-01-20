Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 708,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,750,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 8.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39,200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

