Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires 1,267 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 85,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,602. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

