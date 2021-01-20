Financial Comparison: Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) and Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) and Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Integrated BioPharma and Mallinckrodt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Mallinckrodt 4 6 0 0 1.60

Mallinckrodt has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 1,025.00%. Given Mallinckrodt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mallinckrodt is more favorable than Integrated BioPharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Mallinckrodt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated BioPharma $52.77 million 0.45 $4.11 million N/A N/A Mallinckrodt $3.16 billion 0.01 -$996.50 million $8.88 0.03

Integrated BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mallinckrodt.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Mallinckrodt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated BioPharma 8.56% 94.28% 21.94% Mallinckrodt -89.94% 34.26% 6.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated BioPharma has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integrated BioPharma beats Mallinckrodt on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized healthcare providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. This segment also sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products through the Internet; provides warehousing and fulfilment services; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines. The Specialty Generics segment relates to specialty generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as external manufacturing. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

