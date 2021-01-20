Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,379. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $159.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

