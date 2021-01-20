Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

