Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Has $41.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 26.2% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $41,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,944. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

