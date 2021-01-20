Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. 120,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.