Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.67. 125,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

