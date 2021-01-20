Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 3.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.84. The stock had a trading volume of 82,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of -711.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

