Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Lifted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,847. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24.

