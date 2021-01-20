Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.95. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,009,288 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.39.

About Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

