Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RACE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.70.
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $210.43 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.