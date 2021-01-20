Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RACE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.70.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $210.43 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.56.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

