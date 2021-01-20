Feronia (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Feronia Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Feronia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Feronia (OTCMKTS:FRNFF)

Feronia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agribusiness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Feronia Inc was founded in 1911 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

