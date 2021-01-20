FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Increased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.52. 2,127,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,303. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.68. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

