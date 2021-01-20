Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $131.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,429,000 after buying an additional 144,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

