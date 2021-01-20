Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Up 17.9% in December

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,169,291.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 327,871 shares of company stock worth $23,189,501 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 112.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $781,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. 40,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,342. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.