Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Up 17.9% in December

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,169,291.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 327,871 shares of company stock worth $23,189,501 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 112.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $781,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
