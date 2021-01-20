Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $45.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,106. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

