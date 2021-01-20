Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FPI shares. TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 3,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,720. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $312.88 million, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 314.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

