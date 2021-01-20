Family Firm Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $354.47 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.50. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

