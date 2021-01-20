Family Firm Inc. Sells 10,759 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

BHK stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

