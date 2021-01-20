Family Firm Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

