Family Firm Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 178.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.