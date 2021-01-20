Family Firm Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Europe ETF worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

