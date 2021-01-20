Family Firm Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.