Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 1,600 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $85,708,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $200.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

