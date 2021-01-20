Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) vs. OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Financial Review

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and OFS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A -3.61% -2.85% OFS Capital -14.73% 9.52% 2.81%

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Capital has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax India and OFS Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 1 0 3.00 OFS Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

OFS Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.02%. Given OFS Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than Fairfax India.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax India and OFS Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million 2.36 $516.34 million N/A N/A OFS Capital $52.52 million 1.74 $9.55 million $1.43 4.77

Fairfax India has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital.

Summary

Fairfax India beats OFS Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

