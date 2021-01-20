F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $612,461.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $63,544.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.