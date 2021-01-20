F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

FNB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 46,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,957. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

