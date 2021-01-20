F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 37,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,957. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

