Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,859,000 after acquiring an additional 710,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,440,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of XOM opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

