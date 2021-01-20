Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.84

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.84 and last traded at $97.78, with a volume of 4170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,564.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

