Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.23 and last traded at $81.23. 263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

Exor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

