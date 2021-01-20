ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 714,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In related news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

