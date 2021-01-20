Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.30 Billion

Analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report $8.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.44 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $31.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $33.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

EXC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 151,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,253. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.