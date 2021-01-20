Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 272,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:NNN remained flat at $$39.26 on Tuesday. 968,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,470. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.