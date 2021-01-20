Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 9,589 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $39,528,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $26,547,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 21.8% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,522,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 286.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 508,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $134.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

