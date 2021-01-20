Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 24,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $718.11.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $778.41 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $790.04 and a 200 day moving average of $719.64.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

