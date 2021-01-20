Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $24.54 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 253,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.96. The company had a trading volume of 412,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,001. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

