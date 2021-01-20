Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 105,714 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

