Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,913 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of International Game Technology worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $114,000.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 2,484,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,531. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

