Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 520.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $453,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,736,000 after buying an additional 60,792 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,407,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,484,000 after buying an additional 89,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,976.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,339,912. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $257.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -134.87 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.77.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

