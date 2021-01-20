Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.52% of Denison Mines worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Denison Mines by 25,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 562,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.95 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

