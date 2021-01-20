Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vocera Communications worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

VCRA stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $282,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,464.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,106 shares of company stock worth $4,606,361. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.