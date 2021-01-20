Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,737 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

ADBE traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $456.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,191,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,362. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.96 and its 200 day moving average is $474.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

