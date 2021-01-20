Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 76,167 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.