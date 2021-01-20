Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.01. 5,542,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.07. The company has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

