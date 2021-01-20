Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 25,900 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 872.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $156.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,249. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.