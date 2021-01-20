EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $372.75

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $372.75 and traded as high as $514.80. EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) shares last traded at $503.80, with a volume of 1,604,577 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 472.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 372.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

